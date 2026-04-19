India sends 5,000 tonnes diesel to Bangladesh via Friendship Pipeline

New Delhi: An additional 5,000 tonnes of diesel started flowing into Bangladesh from India through the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, reinforcing Dhaka's fuel security amid the maritime uncertainty in West Asia affecting energy imports, reports said.

Quoting the manager of Parbatipur Padma Oil Depot in Bangladesh's Dinajpur, the Bangla Tribune reported that the tranche started arriving from Numaligarh in Assam on Thursday. Numaligarh Refinery Limited was established in 1993 and is under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in India.

Sources told the newspaper that Bangladesh has initiated steps on "an urgent basis" to maintain oil reserves and ensure an uninterrupted supply. It added that earlier, 8,000 metric tonnes of diesel arrived at the Parbatipur railhead depot on Tuesday from Numaligarh Refinery. (IANS)

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