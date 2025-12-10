India to deploy indigenous air defence weapon system to protect Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a major development, India is moving towards deploying its own home grown integrated air defence system to protect the Delhi National Capital Region from enemy aerial threats like missiles, drones and fast moving aircraft.

The multilayered Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) would be based around the indigenous air defence missiles such as the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile systems and Very Short Range Air Defence Systems along with other associated equipment to protect the Delhi National Capital Region, senior defence sources told ANI.

The project is being processed by the Defence Ministry at a time when Pakistan apparently tried to target the country during the Operation Sindoor in May this year. The plan to deploy the indigenous weapon system would be a big boost for homegrown defence systems as India had earlier planned to deploy the US-made National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System-II (NASAMS-II). (ANI)

