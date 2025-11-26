PM Modi Inaugurates Safran's SAESI Aircraft Engine MRO Facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a historic development, the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Hyderabad, terming it a major milestone in India's aviation growth story. Addressing the event, the Prime Minister noted that India has become one of the world's fastest-expanding domestic aviation markets and continues to welcome global investment and technological innovation.
The PM further states that policies like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have encouraged several international companies to make India a preferred destination. He pointed out that investors were not merely seen as financiers but as co-creators and partners in the country's mission of building a Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister underlined that some of the most transformational reforms any country has ever seen have been ushered in by the government during the last eight years to enable global industry participation.
Terming the SAESI facility a major leap toward building a self-reliant and resilient India, the PM said the aviation sector is poised for a new phase of expansion. The Safran facility, he added, will significantly enhance India’s emergence as a global Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub.
Moreover, the facility has been developed at an investment of more than ₹1,300 crore and covers 45,000 square metres in the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park-SEZ. It has the capacity to service up to 300 LEAP engines per year. Once fully operational by 2035, the facility will create employment for over 1,000 highly skilled Indian engineers and technicians.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for M88 Military Engine MRO, which is expected to greatly support the Indian Air Force and Navy, strengthening India’s defence self-reliance.
Among those present was Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged the Prime Minister to declare the Hyderabad–Bengaluru belt as a Defence and Aerospace Corridor in view of its emerging strategic significance.