PM Modi Inaugurates Safran's SAESI Aircraft Engine MRO Facility in Hyderabad

Terming the SAESI facility a major leap toward building a self-reliant and resilient India, the PM said the aviation sector is poised for a new phase of expansion. The Safran facility, he added, will significantly enhance India’s emergence as a global Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub.

Moreover, the facility has been developed at an investment of more than ₹1,300 crore and covers 45,000 square metres in the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park-SEZ. It has the capacity to service up to 300 LEAP engines per year. Once fully operational by 2035, the facility will create employment for over 1,000 highly skilled Indian engineers and technicians.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for M88 Military Engine MRO, which is expected to greatly support the Indian Air Force and Navy, strengthening India’s defence self-reliance.

Among those present was Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged the Prime Minister to declare the Hyderabad–Bengaluru belt as a Defence and Aerospace Corridor in view of its emerging strategic significance.