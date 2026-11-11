India Urges Dialogue and Diplomacy to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

New Delhi: India has conveyed ideas to both Russia and Ukraine to contribute towards restoring peace in the region, including ensuring the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea and addressing concerns related to energy and grain exports, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday, reiterating that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward to resolve the conflict.

Addressing a biweekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had been engaging with both Moscow and Kyiv and had conveyed certain ideas to them in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to contribute towards peace. “As you know that India has been emphasising that the way forward is to take the path of dialogue and diplomacy. And in recent months, our Prime Minister has expressed and articulated that endless wars must now give way to end of war,” Jaiswal said.

He said India's proposals included ensuring the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea region and addressing the immediate concerns of both countries regarding energy and grain exports, as well as exploring non-attack arrangements.

“Keeping with this idea of bringing peace to the region, India has engaged or has been engaged with both Russia and Ukraine, and we have conveyed certain ideas to them,” he said. “These ideas include safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea region. It also includes addressing concerns, immediate concerns of both the countries in regard to energy and grain exports, as also non-attack arrangements,” Jaiswal added. (ANI)

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