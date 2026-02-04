India-US trade deal to boost MSMEs, job opportunities, says Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday stated that the India-US trade agreement will boost MSMEs, global competitiveness among small industries, and increase employment opportunities.

Taking it to X, the Home Minister said that the trade deal between the two nations will help secure new supply chains and enhance investment and Credit Flow.

"India-US trade deal will give new strength to India's MSMEs. This will boost the Global competitiveness of small industries, increase employment, secure a place in new supply chains, and enhance investment and Credit Flow. Gratitude to PM Modi for this initiative that directly benefits the country's small entrepreneurs," Shah wrote on X.

In a separate post on X, Shah extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing the agreement. He stated that the deal will accelerate the Indian economy and propel it towards the goal of achieving "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

"Today, at the NDA parliamentary party meeting on the historic India-US trade deal, all MPs congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This agreement will open new doors of opportunities for every Indian. This deal, which will give a new momentum to our economy, will not only boost employment but will also prove to be a milestone in realizing our resolve to make India a leader in every sector by 2047," he wrote. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP defends budget 2026–27, slams Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s criticism