Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi honours Bactrian camels, Zanskari ponies

NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi honoured six warriors from the animal kingdom, including two Bactrian camels, two Zanskari ponies and two dogs, who work shoulder to shoulder with the military, an official said on Friday.

The honours serve to acknowledge the “silent warriors” who operate in some of the world’s most challenging terrains, such as the high-altitude cold deserts of Ladakh and the rugged Himalayas, where machines often fail, said a statement. The silent warriors were part of the Indian Army Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) contingent, aptly named the “Him Yodhas” (Snow Warriors), which made a historic first appearance in the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Bactrian camels are deployed in the cold desert regions of Ladakh. These camels can easily work in extremely cold weather and at altitudes of over 15,000 feet. They can also carry up to 250 kg of load and travel long distances with little water and fodder. This greatly helps the Army in delivering supplies to remote and difficult areas.

The Zanskari pony, a rare and indigenous breed of Ladakh, possesses tremendous strength and endurance despite its small size. These ponies can carry a load of 40 to 60 kg in temperatures of minus 40 degrees and at very high altitudes. (IANS)

Also Read: Indian Army leads anti-drug rally at Manigong with theme ‘No Drugs, No Dropouts’