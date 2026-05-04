Indian Army contingent heads to Cambodia for bilateral military exercise

New Delhi: An Indian Army contingent has left for Cambodia to participate in the second edition of India-Cambodia Bilateral Military Exercise CINBAX-II 2026, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted at Techo Sen Phnom Thom Mreas Prov Royal Cambodian Air Force Training Centre (Camp Basil), Kampong Speu Province, from May 4-17, a ministry statement said.

According to the statement, “the bilateral exercise CINBAX-II with Cambodia holds significance against the backdrop of evolving global security challenges. The exercise will be conducted under the framework of Chapter VII of the UN Mandate, showcasing company-level joint training for the conduct of operations in a sub-conventional environment”.

The Indian Army contingent comprises 120 personnel, mainly from a battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment. The Cambodian contingent comprises 160 personnel from the Royal Cambodian Army.

“The joint exercise will be aligned with the current dynamics of counter-terrorism operations encountered by the peacekeeping forces during the UN peacekeeping operation. (IANS)

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