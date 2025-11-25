Indian Army Launches High-Altitude AMAR Combat Training Above 14,000 Ft in Northern Sector

Guwahati: The Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps has launched an intensive round of Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) training at altitudes exceeding 14,000 feet, strengthening its close-combat preparedness in some of the toughest operational zones along the Northern Borders. The training is being carried out in sub-zero temperatures, harsh winds and severely low-oxygen conditions, terrain where both physical endurance and mental resilience are tested to their limits.

AMAR is a modernised combat system that blends traditional Indian martial arts with global close-quarter battle techniques. The training involves bare-hand fighting methods, weapon-based engagements, stress-response control, and rigorous physical and psychological conditioning. Officials said this integrated approach is crucial for soldiers deployed in high-altitude areas, where conventional weapons may not always be within immediate reach during sudden encounters.

A young officer undergoing the programme said the mountains themselves become a test of character. “At 14,000 feet, the mountains test your stamina, focus, and determination. AMAR helps us stay calm under pressure and assures us that even without a weapon, we are fully prepared to tackle any close-quarter threat,” he shared.

According to the Army, AMAR sharpens reflexes, balance, endurance and situational awareness, qualities essential for operating in close quarters amid rugged Himalayan terrain. The training ultimately aims to ensure that every soldier becomes a self-reliant combat asset, capable of responding smoothly and decisively in any high-altitude combat situation.