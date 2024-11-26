Indian Coast Guard apprehends Mayanmarese boat with 5,500 kg drugs

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a drug consignment of 5.5 tonnes (5,500 kgs) in the Andaman waters, an official said.

The boat used for smuggling the drugs was first picked up by an Indian Coast Guard Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft after which the ICGS vessel apprehended it on the high seas, Indian Coast Guard officials said.

The seizure is the largest-ever drug haul by the Indian Coast Guard in maritime history, the Indian Coast Guard stated in a release.

“Indian Coast Guard (ICG) created history in the maritime domain in India by apprehending a Myanmarese Fishing boat named ‘Soe Wai Yan Htoo’ in Andaman seas which was carrying approx. 5500 kgs of prohibited drug Methamphetamine along with one portable Inmarsat Satellite phone,” as per an official release.

In the recent past, there has been a rise in detection/sighting of Rohingya boats/ Myanmarese poachers in the Andaman seas. The Andaman seas were kept under strict surveillance owing to recent inputs revealed during joint interrogation of apprehended poachers.

“The Indian Coast Guard Dornier aircraft whilst on reconnaissance sortie detected a boat which was operating in a suspicious manner. The information was passed on to the Joint Operation Centre (JOC), which subsequently deployed an ICG Fast Patrol Vessel, ICG Ship Aruna Asaf Ali from Sri Vijaya Puram to intercept the suspicious Myanmarese boat,” the release read.

The ICG ship despite prevailing rough sea conditions proceeded with the best speed to intercept the suspicious Myanmarese boat. The ICG Ship intercepted one fishing boat which did not match the characteristics of a local Indian boat. As the boat was flying a Myanmar Flag, it was shadowed till the early morning of November 24.

“ICG Ship Aruna Asaf Ali boarded the suspicious Myanmarese boat for investigation at 0630 hrs on 24 Nov 24 when the boat was 08 nm off Barren Island in Indian Territorial waters and the joint interrogation was carried out,” the release read.

Six crew onboard the boat were identified as Myanmarese nationals. During rummaging of the boat, the boarding party detected approx. 5500 kgs of white crystalline compound onboard along with one portable Inmarsat Satellite phone. The white crystalline compound was anticipated to be contraband and hence boat was apprehended.

“Subsequently, the boat was brought to Sri Vijaya Puram for further investigation. ICG Ship Aruna Asaf Ali along with the apprehended boat entered Sri Vijaya Puram at 0500 hrs on Nov 25,” the release read. (ANI)

