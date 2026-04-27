Indian envoy visits Makkah, checks arrangements for Indian Haj pilgrims

Riyadh: India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan on Sunday visited Makkah and oversaw the arrangements for Indian Haj pilgrims.

Khan also received the first batch of Indian pilgrims arriving in Makkah from Madinah by train.

Consul General of India in Jeddah Fahad Suri, and Consul Haj Sadaf Choudhary were also present during the visit, according to a statement by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on X.

“This year, a large number of Indian pilgrims will be using the Haramain High-Speed Railway for travel between Makkah and Madinah, in addition to its use for journeys between Jeddah and Makkah. This will reduce their travel time significantly and make the journey safer and more comfortable,” the Indian Embassy posted. (IANS)

Also Read: Haj 2026: 2,415 pilgrims from NE states to leave in batches from April 18