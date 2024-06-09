Indian Navy gets first woman helicopter pilot

Arakkonam: A passing out parade was held on Friday to mark the graduation of the 102nd Helicopter Conversion Course (HCC) and completion of stage I training of the 4th Basic Helicopter Conversion Course (BHCC) at Naval Air Station - INS Rajali, Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.

“21 officers, including three officers from 03 BHCC were awarded the prestigious “Golden Wings” by VAdm Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. Additionally, three Officers of 04 Basic Conversion Course (BCC) successfully completed their Stage - (I) training,” the Ministry of Defence stated on Saturday.

The Passing out parade marked the successful culmination of an intensive 22-week Training programme encompassing rigorous flying and ground training at the Indian Naval Air Squadron 561, the alma mater of all helicopter pilots of the Indian Navy.

Highlighting the Indian Navy’s commitment to gender inclusivity and expanding Career opportunities for women, SLt Anamika B Rajeev created history by graduating as the ‘First Woman Naval helicopter pilot’, the Ministry said.

Lt Jamyang Tsewang, the first Commissioned Naval Officer from the Union Territory of Ladakh also successfully graduated as a qualified helicopter pilot. (ANI)

