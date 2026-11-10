Indian Navy's Largest Batch of Agniveers to Graduate at Passing Out Parade

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Navy will conduct the Passing Out Parade (POP) of its ninth batch of Agniveers and Naviks of the Indian Coast Guard at INS Chilka on November 13, marking the successful completion of 16 weeks of intensive training by over 3,300 trainees, the largest batch to pass out from the naval training establishment.

According to a press release from INS CHILKA, the training programme is designed to transform young recruits into disciplined, physically agile, mentally resilient and professionally competent maritime personnel. The curriculum incorporates academics, physical conditioning, swimming, parade training, outdoor activities and camps to provide trainees with a comprehensive foundation for their future careers.

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of Naval Staff, will be the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer at the parade, which will mark the culmination of the trainees' rigorous ab initio training programme. Special emphasis has been placed on character building, leadership, discipline, camaraderie and teamwork, while instilling the core naval values of Duty, Honour and Courage.

The parade will mark a significant milestone in the trainees' professional journey, as they formally graduate from their initial training in the presence of their families, naval veterans and distinguished guests, according to the information given in the press release by INS CHILKA. The valedictory function will be presided over by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command. Awards will be presented to meritorious trainees, the champion division and the best instructor in recognition of their outstanding performance and contributions to training. (ANI)