Indian Railways extends Kavach 4.0 safety system across another 472 km

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Friday commissioned 472.3 route kilometres of Kavach Version 4.0 (Automatic Train Protection System) across three sections of its network, marking another significant milestone in strengthening rail safety.

The newly commissioned sections include Vadodara–Virar (344 km) on the Western Railway, Tuglakabad Junction Cabin–Palwal (35 km) on the Northern Railway, and Manpur–Sarmatanr (93.3 km) on the East Central Railway. With this commissioning, Indian Railways continues to accelerate the deployment of the indigenous Kavach system to enhance train protection, operational safety, and reliability across high-density routes, a Railways Ministry statement said.

Kavach integrates microprocessors, Global Positioning System (GPS), and radio communication technologies to ensure safe train operations. When another train is detected on the same track within a predefined distance, the system alerts the locomotive pilot and, if required, automatically applies brakes through onboard equipment.

This commissioning marks the highest ever route kilometres (RKms) of Kavach commissioned on a single day, as well as in a month. The previous highest commissioning stood at 324 RKm on the Kota–Mathura section of the West Central Railway. With the latest addition, Kavach Version 4.0 has now been commissioned across five zones of Indian Railways.

After Friday’s inclusion, Kavach Version 4.0 has been commissioned over a total of 1,306.3 RKms across Indian Railways. Prior to this, Kavach Version 4.0 had been commissioned on 834 RKms. This included the Palwal–Mathura–Nagda section (633 RKm) of the Delhi–Mumbai route and the Howrah–Bardhaman section (105 RKm) of the Delhi–Howrah route. In addition, 96 RKms were commissioned on Gujarat’s first Bajwa (Vadodara)–Ahmedabad section.

Indian Railways successfully commissioned Kavach 4.0 on the 35-km Tuglakabad Junction Cabin–Palwal section of the four-line Delhi–Mumbai route, which spans 152 main line track kilometres. Kavach has been installed in a complete stretch of this corridor comprising major station yards, two main lines with an automatic signalling system and two lines with absolute block signalling. (IANS)

