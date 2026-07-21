India’s 7.7% Growth Shows ‘Inherent Strength’ Amid West Asia Turmoil, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India's ability to maintain a 7.7 per cent growth rate despite the ongoing West Asia crisis reflects the country's "inherent strength" and determination to achieve new milestones.

Addressing the media at the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Modi said global conflicts have created concerns, especially for energy-dependent countries like India that rely on imports for petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilisers and chemicals.

"Despite these challenges, India has maintained its position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world," he said, adding that the growth momentum reflects the nation's confidence and aspirations.

The Prime Minister urged parliamentarians to ensure meaningful discussions and productive debates during the session. He said Parliament requires the experience of senior members and the participation of all representatives to help the country move forward.

"Positive thinking is essential to achieve the nation's goals," Modi said, stressing that the voices of people committed to national development should get a proper platform in the House.

Calling for debates based on facts and logic, he said arguments supported by evidence can effectively communicate ideas without unnecessary disruptions. He appealed to MPs to ensure that every voice gets an opportunity to be heard and every viewpoint receives due respect.

Modi also highlighted the aspirations of India's youth, saying their expectations demand collective efforts to take the country ahead. He expressed confidence that the Monsoon Session would contribute to constructive discussions and strengthen the nation's progress. (IANS)

Also Read: Delhi High Court questions police surveillance on Sonam Wangchuk