India’s family system is an integral part of our tradition: PM Narendra Modi

During his Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said, “India’s family system is an integral part of our tradition. It is viewed with great curiosity in many countries around the world. Many countries hold such family systems in high regard.”

Recalling the visit of the UAE President to India earlier this week, he praised the celebration of 2026 as the ‘Year of Family’ as a commendable initiative. “Just a few days ago, my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, visited India. He told me that the UAE is celebrating 2026 as the Year of the Family. The aim is to strengthen harmony and community spirit among its people. This is truly a commendable initiative.”

An official website of the UAE Government noted how following the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and as part of the UAE Year of Initiative, 2026 has been designated as the Year of Family.

“This national initiative calls on everyone who calls the UAE home to celebrate the family as the foundation of a strong, united, and compassionate community. It seeks to deepen awareness of the importance of nurturing close family bonds — the roots from which resilient communities grow — and to uphold the enduring values of unity, care, and cooperation, ensuring these values are passed on to future generations”, it said. (ANI)

