Symbol of citizen-centric India: PM Narendra Modi on Seva Teerth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, dedicated the newly constructed "Seva Teerth" and "Kartavya Bhavan" complexes to the people of India, describing them as a significant milestone in the country's journey toward becoming a developed nation or 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

He said that these modern facilities embody a deep commitment to citizen-centric governance and national progress, marking a clear departure from the colonial past.

Recalling the historical context, the Prime Minister noted that during British rule, buildings such as those on Raisina Hills, including South Block and North Block, were designed to project the authority and vision of the British Emperor over an "enslaved" India.

These structures were deliberately placed on elevated ground to symbolise dominance and remain incomparable to local architecture.

In contrast, PM Modi said that 'Seva Teerth' stands connected to the ground level, symbolising humility and closeness to the people rather than aloofness.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that while old colonial buildings were meant to enforce the will of a distant ruler, the new complexes have been created to fulfill the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. Decisions taken from these spaces, he said, will no longer serve any king's vision but will respond directly to the expectations of the common people.

With a sense of pride and responsibility, PM Modi formally dedicated the facilities to the nation, underscoring that governance must now reflect the dreams and needs of the citizens. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of modern infrastructure in an era of rapid technological advancement.

He said that the old buildings suffered from space constraints and were inadequate for embracing new tools and expanding services.

Seva Teerth, he added, derives its name from the concept of a pilgrimage dedicated to service, where resolve transforms into action.

"As India accelerates on the path of reforms, strengthens international relations, and moves toward saturation coverage in welfare schemes, these new workplaces must inspire efficiency, confidence, and faster delivery of results," the Prime Minister said.

Drawing from Vedic traditions, PM Modi invoked the idea of seeking welfare from all directions and ensuring that the soul of the building remains rooted in humanity and public good.

He called for a work culture free of walls and distances, where policies come alive only when they truly understand and address people's dreams.

In India's vibrant democracy, he asserted, the thoughts and aspirations of citizens form the real strength and capital.

Reflecting on the governance model of the past 11 years, Prime Minister Modi described it as one driven by the spirit of service, which has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty and given fresh momentum to the economy.

He urged officials to pause and introspect daily; whether their work is easing the lives of ordinary citizens across the country. True fulfillment, the Prime Minister said, comes not from showmanship but from discharging duties with devotion.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi reminded that the edifice of rights is built on the foundation of duty.

"Duty remains the starting point for realising the dreams of crores and for facing every challenge that lies ahead." (IANS)

