Infighting escalates in Trinamool as more party leaders come out against Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Kolkata: Infighting in Mamata Banerjee’s party escalated further on Saturday as rebel leader Kunal Ghosh continued firing salvos against the leader of Trinamool Congress in Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and was backed by another party legislator, Tapas Roy, in the matter.

A day after dropping the party’s name from his social media bio, Ghosh came out with an explosive message against Bandyopadhyay on his official X handle on Saturday morning.

In his post on X, Ghosh demanded an investigation into who footed the bills for Bandyopadhyay’s hospitalisation at Apollo, Bhubaneswar after he was arrested by the CBI in January 2017 in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund case.

“The bank accounts of Sudip, MP, and payments on behalf of him to Apollo, Bhubaneswar must be investigated. When he was in custody, whether a large amount was paid to him or paid to the hospital on behalf of him or not, that should be probed.

“If agencies try to avoid this, I should move a Ld Court praying for investigation into this matter,” said Ghosh in his message on X where he tagged the ED and CBI Directors.

Senior Trinamool Congress legislator Tapas Roy, whose house was raided by the ED in connection with the municipalities’ case, also slammed Bandyopadhyay on Saturday while talking to media persons and claimed that he orchestrated the central agency’s action at his residence.

Echoing Ghosh’s allegations Roy, too, claimed that Bandyopadhyay developed connections with the BJP to save himself from being caught in the Rose Valley scam.

However, despite these allegations being floated against him, Bandyopadhyay has refrained from giving any reaction and has been unavailable for media persons. (IANS)

Also Read: World Bank approves $452 million for Assam to improve connectivity in rural areas

Also Watch: