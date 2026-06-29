INS Tarkash, INS Ikshak set to participate in Seychelles National Day celebrations

NEW DELHI: Indian Naval Ships Tarkash and Ikshak arrived in Seychelles and are set to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of the country on Monday, along with a marching contingent and a naval band, the Indian Navy Spokesperson said on Sunday. In a post on X, it said, “INS Tarkash, a frontline warship of the Indian Navy, arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles on #26Jun 26 during the ongoing operational deployment to the SW IOR. During the port call, Tarkash, along with INS Ikshak, will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles, on 29 Jun 26, with a marching contingent and naval band.” In a post on X on Saturday, the Indian Navy Spokesperson noted that the indigenously designed and constructed Survey Vessel Large INS Ikshak arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles, on Friday during her deployment to the South West Indian Ocean region. The visit coincides with the 50th National Day celebrations of Seychelles and underscores the enduring maritime partnership between India and Seychelles. (ANI)

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