IO colluded with judge...: Unnao rape case victim, mother submit complaint to CBI

NEW DELHI: The victim of the 2017 Unnao rape case, along with her mother, met officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the national capital on Saturday and submitted a complaint alleging that the investigating officer (IO) colluded with a judge to ensure the accused side wins.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the victim said she had sought to meet a senior official but was told it was a holiday and that she should return on Monday. However, she said a junior official accepted her complaint.

Alleging serious misconduct, she claimed that the Investigating Officer (IO) had acted against her interests. “The complaint is that the investigating officer has wronged me. He colluded with the judge to ensure that the other party won, so that the rape victim would lose, her courage would be broken, and she would not be able to pursue the case further,” the victim pointed out.

The Unnao rape survivor and her mother voiced deep anguish and mistrust toward the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, even as the agency moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s order suspending the life sentence of former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and granting him bail.

Reacting to the development, the victim’s mother questioned the CBI’s intent, saying trust would come only through direct engagement. “If CBI meets us, only then will we trust them. How can we trust them otherwise? We have not discussed CBI. We have only said that the Investigating Officer met them. He was talking to Kuldeep Sengar’s daughter. When we asked him whether he knew the victim, he said, ‘Why would I know her?’ He said this in a crowded court,” she told ANI. The survivor herself delivered a scathing attack, accusing the agency of failing to stand firmly with her during crucial stages of the case. “Had the CBI stood with my lawyer, we wouldn’t have had to see this day. We would have won, and they would have lost,” she said. (ANI)

