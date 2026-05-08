Israel backs India in fight against terrorism: Israeli envoy on ‘Op Sindoor’ anniversary

MUMBAI: Reaffirming Israel’s strong support for India in the fight against terrorism on the first anniversary of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Israel’s Consul General to Midwest India, Yaniv Revach, said on Thursday that the perpetrators of terror “must know that their actions won’t go unpunished”, while stressing that the West Asian country would continue standing firmly with India against terrorism.

Speaking to IANS on the first anniversary of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Revach said Israel was proud of its defence partnership with India and its contribution to strengthening India’s offensive and defensive military capabilities.

“Israel is proud of its association with the Indian armed forces, building offensive and defensive capabilities that outperformed during Operation Sindoor. Those perpetrators of terrorism must know that their actions won’t go unpunished, and Israel will definitely stand by India when it comes to fighting against terrorism,” the Israeli diplomat affirmed. Highlighting growing defence cooperation between the two nations, Revach said India and Israel share a relationship built on trust, common interests and strategic understanding. (IANS)

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