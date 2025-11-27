Jaishankar, PM Modi pay tribute to constitution makers on Constitution Day

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended his greetings on Constitution Day, paying tribute to the makers of the Constitution and underlining its role in shaping India’s democratic values.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Salutations to our Constitution makers on #ConstitutionDay today. It continues to shape our Republic and its enduring commitment to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.”

Constitution Day is observed every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution in 1949. Leaders across the political spectrum paid their respects, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the Constitution a guiding document for India’s future.

The Prime Minister paid homage to the drafters of the Constitution, saying their “vision and foresight” continue to motivate efforts towards building a developed India. “On Constitution Day, we pay tribute to the framers of our Constitution. Their vision and foresight continue to motivate us in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said in his post on X.

PM Modi called on people to reiterate their commitment to strengthening Constitutional values through their actions.

He also highlighted how while India’s supreme legal document empowers people with rights, it also reminds people of their duties as citizens, which makes a foundation of a strong democracy. This year marks the 76th anniversary of the adoption of India’s Constitution. (ANI)

