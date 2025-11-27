Tinsukia District observes Constitution Day with pledge-taking ceremonies across offices

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Like in other parts of the country, Constitution Day was observed on Wednesday in Tinsukia district as well. On this occasion, in every government office of the district, officials and employees gathered in the morning and took the pledge, affirming their commitment to uphold the core ideals and noble values of the Constitution of India.

In the conference hall of the Tinsukia District Commissioner (DC)'s office, all officials and employees assembled and took the pledge together. According to District Information and Public Relations Officer Bikash Sharma, similar pledge-taking ceremonies were held collectively in the offices of the sub-divisional officers as well as in various other departmental offices across the district.

Also Read: Constitution Day observed in Nagaon; Congress accuses BJP of undermining democracy