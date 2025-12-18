Jal Shakti Hackathon–2025 launched to drive tech-led solutions in water sector

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C. R. Patil, launched the ‘Jal Shakti Hackathon–2025’ & Bharat-WIN Portal at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi. The initiative is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his emphasis on ‘Water Vision @2047’ to strengthen scientific and technological solutions in India’s water sector.

Addressing the gathering, C. R. Patil described the Jal Shakti Hackathon–2025 as a national movement rather than a mere competition, designed to mobilise the country’s collective talent to build a secure, inclusive and technology-driven water future for India.

A public good for national participation, ‘The Hackathon’ aims to promote innovation in the water sector and make it a truly public good, accessible to all stakeholders. It adopts a Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society (Jan Bhagidari) approach, enabling broad participation from citizens, researchers, industries, and innovators. Hosted at https://bharatwin.mowr.gov.in, the portal forms part of the national platform BHARAT–WIN (Water Innovation Network) and seeks to promote practical, scalable and field-ready solutions to grassroots water challenges. These include farm-level water conservation, rural water quality, smart monitoring, revival of traditional water practices, and flood and drought management. The initiative expands the scope of water-sector research beyond a limited set of institutions, ensuring participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including startups, MSMEs, industry, scientists, academia, laboratories, incubators, young innovators, rural and women youth, the private sector, and global institutions. Key Features Conducts periodic hackathons and calls for proposals on national water priorities. (PIB)

