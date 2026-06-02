Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan: 1018 drug peddlers held, 341 kg narcotics seized

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported major achievements under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan, which has completed 50 days. The campaign is being described as one of the largest anti-narcotics drives ever conducted in the Union Territory, targeting drug traffickers, financial networks, and support systems linked to the narcotics trade.

Between April 11 and May 29, security and enforcement agencies registered 923 FIRs and arrested 1,018 alleged drug peddlers in connection with narcotics-related offences. During the operations, authorities seized 341 kilograms of narcotic substances, including 12 kilograms of heroin valued at nearly Rs 120 crore, along with 23,752 psychotropic tablets and capsules.

Officials also invoked the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act against 55 individuals as a preventive measure against habitual traffickers and peddlers.

A major focus of the campaign has been disrupting the financial foundations of the narcotics network. Authorities attached 89 immovable properties worth Rs 63.93 crore and demolished 63 properties valued at Rs 19.77 crore. Overall, drug-linked assets worth more than Rs 83 crore were targeted during the drive.

Regulatory enforcement was strengthened as well. Action was initiated against 120 chemists and druggists for alleged violations, resulting in the suspension of 118 licences and cancellation of two. Authorities also suspended or cancelled 668 driving licences and 13 vehicle registration certificates, while recommending confiscation proceedings against 124 passports linked to narcotics offences.

Alongside enforcement measures, the campaign emphasised awareness and rehabilitation. More than 16 lakh awareness programmes were conducted across Jammu and Kashmir, reaching over one crore people through schools, colleges, community outreach initiatives, and public campaigns. De-addiction centres and rehabilitation facilities provided treatment and counselling services to 58,603 patients.

Officials said intelligence-based operations identified 3,045 suspected drug peddlers and smugglers, while surveillance of vulnerable areas was intensified. They stressed that the campaign aims not only to increase arrests and seizures but also to dismantle drug trafficking networks, disrupt financial channels, and curb alleged narco-terrorism. Authorities added that operations against drug smugglers and their support networks will continue in the coming months. (IANS)

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