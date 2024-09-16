Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kathua

KATHUA: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, according to the Indian Army.

The army reported that a search operation was initiated by police and security forces in the general area of Banj in the Kathua district. After establishing contact with the terrorists, the police and army engaged in an exchange of fire. “The area has been cordoned off, and further details are awaited,” the army said.

Earlier on Sunday, another encounter occurred between security forces and terrorists in the Kalaban area near Pathanateer in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district, an official stated.

“Contact has been established with terrorists in the Kalaban area near Pathanateer. The point of contact is in Katara of the Mendhar sector,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

A joint search operation was immediately launched by the Romeo Force of the Indian Army, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Poonch Police, and the CRPF, according to an official from Poonch Police.

On Friday, two army soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

