Assam: Over 500 members from Congress, BJP, AGP join Raijor Dal in Sivasagar town

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Raijor Dal sounded the electoral bugle for the 2026 elections at an organizational rally near Tai Cultural Development Centre in Sivasagar town on Monday. In the event attended by party president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, more than 500 members from Congress, BJP, AGP and Ahom Jatiya Gana Mancha, among other organizations, officially joined Raijor Dal. At the rally, Gogoi administered an oath to the new members, strengthening the party’s foothold in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Akhil Gogoi announced Raijor Dal’s goal to secure at least 20 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. He urged the people of Sivasagar to ensure a decisive victory for Raijor Dal’s candidate in 2026, sharing plans for the party to gain a stake in the government in 2026 and establish full control by 2031. Gogoi made five key promises if Raijor Dal forms the government, including guaranteed irrigation for every field, provisions for triple-cropping, and allocation of land titles to families within five years. Additionally, he assured fair pricing for farmers’ produce, elimination of middlemen, affordable essentials for all, Assamese control over wholesale trade, establishment of industries in every region, employment opportunities for local youth, and the development of Assam as a premier tourist state.

Highlighting Raijor Dal’s commitment to infrastructural development, Gogoi claimed that no government can be formed without Raijor Dal’s support. He emphasized that the party, which won a single seat in 2021, is now poised to win 20 seats in 2026, underscoring Raijor Dal’s growing influence. He further accused Congress of betrayal in recent bye-elections, pledging that Raijor Dal would not tolerate any form of disloyalty in the future.

The rally drew participants from various village panchayats across Sivasagar district, including residents from Magarahat, Kowamara, Sologuri, and Rongpur. Key district leaders, including Sivasagar district president Munindra Lahon and prominent officials like Dharjya Konwar, attended the event.

