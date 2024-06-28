Jharkhand High Court Grants Bail To Former CM Hemant Soren In Land Scam Case

RANCHI: Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to the land scam.

Soren's lawyer Arunabh Chowdhury claimed that the court did not find him guilty of the offence. On June 13, the high court had reserved its decision on Soren's bail plea.

"Bail has been granted to Soren. The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail," he told PTI.