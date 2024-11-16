Jharkhand Polls: Defence Minister challenges Rahul Gandhi over caste census

Ranchi : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attacked Rahul Gandhi over a caste-based census during an election campaign in Jharkhand on Friday.

Singh addressed three election meetings in Jharkhand where he replied to Rahul Gandhi's caste census remarks, "By talking about caste census, I think he is trying to deviate the people of the country. He should make it clear - what blueprint he has - how he will divide the percentage of reservations to eligible castes of the country. He should come up with a blueprint so that we can have a nationwide debate over it. But, he is only deviating the countrymen."

Addressing a rally in Godda, Jharkhand, Rahul Gandhi said that the caste census will change the face of India, reveal the positions of tribals, Dalits, and OBCs in institutions and Congress will demolish the 50 per cent reservation ceiling. On the statement of Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir for his promise of subsidised LPG cylinders to 'infiltrators' in Jharkhand, he said "It's our priority and we have said it in our manifesto that we will mark them (infiltrators) and will deport them out of the country's border."

Further, he said that the people of Jharkhand have seen 13 Chief Ministers being elected, out of which three Chief Ministers had to go to jail. But there have been three Chief Ministers of the BJP, who have never been accused of corruption. He said that it has become clear from the first phase of the elections that the BJP-NDA government is going to be formed in the state.

Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc, he said that serious allegations of corruption have been levelled against all three - JMM-Congress-RJD.

Attacking the Congress, he said in whichever state Congress has contested elections in alliance with any party, it has been ruined. JMM-Congress-RJD have indulged in massive corruption in Jharkhand. He said that Hemant Soren removed Champai Soren from the post of Chief Minister in greed for power, so that he could indulge in massive corruption. The condition of the state is such that money is taken even for a death certificate. (ANI)

