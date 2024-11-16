J&K CM Omar Abdullah meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks additional Central assistance

Srinagar/New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday met Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss key financial matters concerning the Union Territory. “Shri Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah), Hon’ble Chief Minister of J&K, calls on Smt @nsitharaman”, the Finance Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Abdullah, in a social media post, said that he called on Union Finance Ministry Sitharaman and “our discussion centred around crucial economic matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir. I passionately advocated for much-needed support from the Union Finance Ministry for the region”. He expressed optimism that collaborative efforts with the Central government would enhance financial stability and promote sustainable development in J&K. “Chief Minister sought the support of the Union Finance Minister to avail the multi-lateral funding for development of new tourism destinations in J&K, aimed to decongest the existing locations and to create well-planned and world-class infrastructure at these new identified locations,” an official statement said. (IANS)

