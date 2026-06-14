J&K: Hundreds of vehicles stranded due to massive landslide in Poonch district

Poonch: More than 200 small and heavy vehicles were stranded for several hours due to the road blockage in Poonch district on Saturday after intense weather conditions caused a landslide near Lasana, obstructing the vital NH-144.

BRO (Border Roads Organisation) teams, along with administration, rushed to the spot, and the road-clearing operation was undertaken on a war footing.

The BRO teams confirmed that after a 5-hour operation, the road was cleared and opened for general traffic, allowing the stranded vehicles to safely proceed toward their destinations. (ANI)

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