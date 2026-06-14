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J&K: Hundreds of vehicles stranded due to massive landslide in Poonch district

More than 200 small and heavy vehicles were stranded for several hours due to the road blockage in Poonch district on Saturday after intense weather conditions caused a landslide near Lasana, obstructing the vital NH-144.
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Poonch: More than 200 small and heavy vehicles were stranded for several hours due to the road blockage in Poonch district on Saturday after intense weather conditions caused a landslide near Lasana, obstructing the vital NH-144.

BRO (Border Roads Organisation) teams, along with administration, rushed to the spot, and the road-clearing operation was undertaken on a war footing.

The BRO teams confirmed that after a 5-hour operation, the road was cleared and opened for general traffic, allowing the stranded vehicles to safely proceed toward their destinations. (ANI)

Also Read: Heavy Rain Triggers Fresh Landslide, Blocking Critical Hoj-Potin Highway Stretch

landslide
Poonch district
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