J&K: Militant Attack in Jammu's Doda District Injures Six, Including Five Soldiers

SRINAGAR: In brazen attack at altitude of 12000 feet in scenic Chattergala area militants targeted tin shed. Army and police had established joint checkpoint in shed. The assault began around 8 pm. Militants opened fire on checkpoint. They hurled grenade. This led to intense exchange of fire. It lasted until early hours of Wednesday.

The injured including five soldiers and Special Police Officer (SPO). They were initially taken to Bhaderwah hospital. They were later transferred to Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur. For further treatment.

Following the attack security forces and police reinforcements were deployed to Chattergala. It is approximately 35 km from Bhaderwah. Their purpose was to conduct thorough search for militants. In response to attack, all vehicle movement towards Chattergala from Bhaderwah was halted.

This attack is part of recent surge in militant activities in Jammu region. Earlier on Tuesday militants struck in Saida village of Kathua district. They injured civilian at 7.30 pm. Police neutralized one militant. They continued to search for accomplice. One managed to flee.

On Sunday militants attacked bus in Reasi district's Pouni area. The attack resulted in the deaths of nine people. Including seven pilgrims and injuring 38 others. In response to this bus attack police released sketch of one of the militants. They also announced reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to his capture.

Chattergala area in Doda’s Bhaderwah and adjacent Sarthal in Kathua district are popular tourist destinations. These areas draw numerous visitors from across country each year. The recent militant activities have cast shadow over these otherwise peaceful and scenic areas. This raises concerns about the region's security and stability.

As investigations and search operations continue, police have confirmed the attack. They stated that further details are awaited. The recent spate of attacks highlights ongoing challenges. These are faced by security forces in maintaining peace and security in the region.