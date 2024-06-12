Nagaland Holds Historic ULB Elections After Two Decades with 33% Women Reservation

KOHIMA: Nagaland is set to hold Urban Local Body (ULB) elections on June 26. Marking significant milestone. This will be first municipal elections with 33 percent reservation for women. This historic event follows two-decade hiatus in local body polls. With 669 candidates including 238 women. Filing their nominations for the elections across three municipal councils and 36 town councils as per State Election Commission.

The final day for filing nominations was Tuesday. Document scrutiny is scheduled for Thursday. The last date for withdrawal of candidature on June 18. The votes will be counted on June 29.

The decision to conduct elections signifies considerable achievement. Previous attempts were thwarted Objections were raised by tribal bodies. Civil society organizations These groups opposed reservation for women. And the imposition of taxes on land and properties. They argued that these provisions violated special rights of Nagaland under Article 371(A) of Indian Constitution.

Opposition reached peak in 2017 and clashes over proposed elections resulted in deaths of two people. There were injuries to several others. Violence led to burning of Kohima Municipal Council office. Other government buildings in state capital and other areas were also affected. This prompted government to postpone elections.

Despite challenges current electoral process has moved forward. There is notable participation from candidates of ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. Bharatiya Janata Party also participated significantly. This occurred even in face of boycott call by Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization. ENPO represents seven Naga tribes from six eastern districts and has been advocating for separate 'Frontier Nagaland Territory' They cite prolonged neglect of their region. Organization had also urged citizens to abstain from recent Lok Sabha elections for Nagaland's sole parliamentary seat.

The upcoming ULB elections represent critical juncture for Nagaland. They are aimed to establish more inclusive governance. Address longstanding regional disparities. Inclusion of women in local governance framework is anticipated to bring diverse perspectives. Also promote gender equality in state's political landscape.

As state prepares for elections focus remains on ensuring peaceful and fair electoral process. Overcoming historical challenges that have previously hindered local governance in Nagaland is crucial. Success of these elections could set precedent for future democratic processes. It would foster greater civic participation and representation throughout region.