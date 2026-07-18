Sonam Wangchuk Vows to Continue Hunger Strike Amid 20-Day Protest

NEW DELHI: Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said on Friday that he was determined to continue his indefinite hunger strike, declaring that he would “stay alive till July 20 at any cost,” as the fast entered its 20th day. Speaking to supporters gathered at the protest site, Wangchuk admitted that his health had deteriorated but maintained that his commitment to the cause remained firm.

Doctors have expressed growing concern over his condition, warning that the prolonged fast has reached a critical stage. They cautioned that if it continues, the next phase could be dangerous, with the possibility of serious organ damage. Appeals have also been made by several individuals and groups urging him to end the hunger strike. In a related development, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear on Monday a public interest litigation alleging “intrusive surveillance” of Cockroach Janta Party protesters at Jantar Mantar. (Agencies)

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Urges Safdarjung Hospital to Seek Family Consent Before Treatment