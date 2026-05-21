NEET-UG re-exam: Dharmendra Pradhan holds high-level security meeting

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today chaired a high-level review meeting with Central Security and Intelligence agencies to seek support for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination, stressing the need for heightened vigilance and foolproof security arrangements to ensure a safe, secure and fair conduct of the examination.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) also participated in the meeting, where preparations were reviewed in detail to identify vulnerabilities in advance and ensure timely preventive and corrective measures.

In a parallel meeting with representatives of major social media platforms - Meta, Google & Telegram, serious concerns were raised over the growing spread of misinformation related to competitive examinations, particularly through Telegram channels and anonymous online groups.

Officials noted that several such channels become highly active in the run-up to major examinations, circulating fake paper leak claims, clickbait content and unverified information that trigger panic, anxiety and confusion among students and parents. It was highlighted that many such links redirect users to automated bots and fake groups designed to amplify misinformation.

According to inputs shared by intelligence agencies, multiple suspicious channels are being operated through a limited set of phone numbers, indicating coordinated and organised activity. Taking strong note of the issue, Dharmendra Pradhan directed a focused crackdown on such networks, including proactive identification, blocking and takedown of channels spreading fake information, propaganda and panic before examinations.

The minister emphasised that social media platforms must work in close coordination with the Ministry of Education, NTA and law enforcement agencies to curb misinformation swiftly and protect the integrity of the examination system. (ANI)

Also Read: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh moves privilege notice against Dharmendra Pradhan