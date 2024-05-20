Kalyan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde:
A resident of Thane, Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde, aged 37, is the son of Shri Eknath Sambhaji Shinde. He is a candidate of the Shiv Sena, contesting for the Kalyan Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Political Career of Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde: He was first elected as a Member of Parliament from the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, making him the youngest Maratha MP. He was re-elected from the same constituency in May 2019.
From September 1, 2014, he served on the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare and later on the Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officers with Members of Lok Sabha.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Dr. Shinde won the Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency by a significant margin of 3,44,343 votes (62.87%), defeating Babaji Balaram Patil of the NCP.
Educational Qualifications of Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde: He completed his Master of Surgery Orthopaedics, from Dr. D Y Patil University, Navi Mumbai, in the year 2015.
Criminal Cases of Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde: He has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Shinde has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 4,79,64,927.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Shinde has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 2,71,00,000.
Shinde has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 1,77,36,550.
Noteworthy Projects: He helped establish a super-specialty hospital and a medical college in Ulhasnagar and Ambernath respectively. He has been involved in various infrastructure projects including the construction of a road between Davadi Gram Panchayat to Regency Society, the beautification of Savalaram Maharaj Playing Ground, and the Kachore Circle Patri Pool Chowk in Ward No. 61 of Kalyan-Dombivli. Additionally, he proposed and got approval for the Waterway Transport Project for traffic-free travel and contributed to the expansion of the Kalyan-Shilphata Road.