Kalyan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena’s Contender

Political Career of Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde: He was first elected as a Member of Parliament from the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, making him the youngest Maratha MP. He was re-elected from the same constituency in May 2019.

From September 1, 2014, he served on the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare and later on the Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officers with Members of Lok Sabha.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Dr. Shinde won the Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency by a significant margin of 3,44,343 votes (62.87%), defeating Babaji Balaram Patil of the NCP.