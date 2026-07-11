Kanimozhi Karunanidhi Hits Back at Chief Minister Vijay Over Karur Stampede Remarks

THOOTHUKUDI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday hit back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his remarks on the Karur stampede, saying everyone must act responsibly and refrain from commenting as the matter is under investigation. Kanimozhi said the ongoing probe should be allowed to take its course, and it is appropriate to refrain from commenting on it.

Speaking to reporters on Vijay’s statement on the Karur stampede, she said, “Everyone must understand and act with a sense of responsibility. The matter is currently under investigation, and it is appropriate to refrain from commenting on it. People know who stood by them and who helped them during difficult times. Therefore, I do not wish to comment further on the issue.” This comes after Vijay alleged that police failed to adequately manage the crowd and accused the previous DMK government of attempting to shift the blame onto him for the tragedy that claimed 41 lives. He said the 2025 Karur stampede remains the deepest wound of his political journey, Vijay visited Karur today to participate in a series of government and party programmes, including the distribution of compassionate government job appointment orders to the families of victims of the 2025 Karur stampede. (ANI)

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