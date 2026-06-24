TN Chief Minister Vijay hits back at DMK, defends governance and social justice record

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday launched a sharp counterattack against the opposition DMK in the Assembly, rejecting allegations that his government functioned as the “B-team” of any political party and asserting that the administration drew its strength solely from the people’s mandate.

Replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address on the final day of the Assembly session, Vijay defended his government’s performance on law and order, education, social justice, and governance, while accusing the previous DMK regime of leaving behind several unresolved challenges. Addressing concerns raised by opposition members over law and order, he said the government was open to constructive suggestions but questioned the DMK’s record in tackling narcotics-related crimes. He alleged that the drug menace had expanded during the previous administration and maintained that his government was taking decisive measures to curb the problem and restore public confidence.

Vijay also took a swipe at Opposition leaders who had repeatedly demanded that he speak more frequently in the Assembly. In a pointed remark aimed at the DMK leadership, he said even a brief speech from him had created political tremors, an apparent reference to DMK President and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. (IANS)

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