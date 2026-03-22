Kargil marks Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers, unity, and simplicity

LEH: The celebrations of Eid ul-Fitr are in full swing across Kargil district with religious devotion and simplicity, as thousands of people gathered to offer special Eid prayers in a subdued atmosphere marking the end of a month of fasting and spiritual reflection during Ramzan.

The main congregational prayers were held at Hussaini Park and Inquilab Manzil, where a large number of devotees participated and offered prayers for peace, unity, and harmony across the world. A large number of people gathered in Drass to offer namaz on the occassion. (ANI)

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