Kerala High Court Urges Caution in Pocso Act Cases Amid Concerns of Misuse to Settle Personal Scores

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has asked the police and the courts to ensure utmost caution in handling cases under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act) as there have been instances when people have misused its provisions to settle personal scores. The court’s observations came while handling a case under the act.

It pointed out the provisions of this Act are being misused when there is a rivalry between people, especially when minors are involved, and more during cases of matrimonial disputes. (IANS)

