Keralam: Three killed, seven missing after landslide at Kalladi tunnel construction

WAYANAD: Three people were killed after a landslide struck the Kalladi tunnel construction site on Tuesday in Meppadi grama panchayat of Keralam's Wayanad district, officials said, adding that efforts are underway to trace seven other persons who have gone missing after the incident

According to the district administration, 18 people were caught in the landslide near the Meenakshi Bridge at the Kalladi-Anakkampoyil tunnel construction site, completely disrupting traffic on the Meppadi-Chooralmala road.

Nine of them, who sustained injuries, were shifted to Meppadi WIMS Hospital for treatment, while search operations are underway to trace the remaining seven missing persons. Those affected include workers engaged at the project site, security personnel and supervisory staff. Search and rescue operations are being carried out by multiple agencies, with Keralam Police deploying sniffer dogs to assist in locating those trapped under the debris.

A review meeting chaired by MLA I C Balakrishnan was held at Kalladi to coordinate rescue efforts. MLA C K Asha, District Panchayat President Chandrika Krishnan, District Collector D R Meghashree, District Police Chief Deva Manohar, ADM K Ajish, Sub-Collector Athul Sagar, local elected representatives and officials attended the meeting.

Temporary shelters have been arranged at the Mundakkai Forest Station and the Chooralmala Church Hall for residents stranded on either side of the bridge. Authorities have also taken steps to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and evacuate residents from vulnerable areas, including Erattukundu, Attamala, Mammikkunnu and Ambedkar Colony.

Officials said construction work at the tunnel site had already been suspended due to heavy rainfall following earlier directions from the district administration. The Public Works Department has been directed to inspect the structural safety of the Meenakshi Bridge after the debris is cleared. (ANI)

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