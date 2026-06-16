Venugopal seeks resignation of Keralam Vice Chancellors for attending RSS event

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marks its centenary year, Congress leaders have intensified their criticism of the organisation, raising questions about its transparency, accountability and influence in public institutions.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal launched an attack on three Kerala Vice Chancellors who attended an RSS centenary-related lecture series in Thiruvananthapuram, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the gathering. The Vice Chancellors of Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Malayalam University participated in the event, triggering a political controversy in the state.

Venugopal described their presence as inappropriate and contrary to the secular and democratic values expected of academic leaders. He argued that university heads must uphold constitutional principles, academic integrity and institutional neutrality rather than associate with ideological organisations. Demanding their immediate resignation, he said their participation had embarrassed Kerala's academic community and raised concerns over attempts to influence educational institutions.

The remarks have added to the broader political debate surrounding the RSS' role in public life and institutions as the organisation completes 100 years of its existence.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge has written an open letter to the RSS seeking clarity on its legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability. Referring to the organisation's extensive network of over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks in India and abroad, Kharge argued that an entity with such a significant public presence must be subject to the highest standards of transparency and compliance with the law. (IANS)

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