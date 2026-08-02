Kin of Chhattisgarh labourer killed in Kulgam terror attack seeks aid, safe return of mortal remains

New Delhi: A pall of gloom has descended on Bundeli village in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district following the death of Deepak Ratrey, a local labourer, in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday.

Deepak, who moved to J&K a year ago to work at a brick kiln, was the sole breadwinner for his family. He is survived by his wife, a one-year-old son, a widowed mother, and a disabled brother. His father passed away a decade ago. Family members alleged that the terrorists asked for his identity/religion before opening fire. Another labourer from Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh district, identified as Bhupendra, was also killed in the same attack.

SDM Rupendra Patel and other administrative officials visited the grieving family, assuring them of all possible support. The family has appealed to the government for financial compensation and the immediate return of Deepak's mortal remains to his native village for the final rites.

Speaking to ANI, SDM Rupendra Patel said, "We have spoken with the family members. We are in contact with the government to ensure they receive all possible assistance according to the rules. We have enquired about their well-being and are staying in constant touch with them."

"I just spoke with the family. The body is currently in Jammu and Kashmir, and we are in contact with the authorities there to facilitate the process. Discussions are currently ongoing regarding the arrangements for the same," he added. (ANI)

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