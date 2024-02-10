Kolkata: Bollywood Veteran Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalized in Kolkata During Film Shoot

KOLKATA: Mithun Chakraborty an iconic film actor has been recently admitted at a private hospital in Kolkata. He felt ill while shooting for his upcoming film 'Shastri' on Saturday. Chakraborty was rushed to a hospital near EM bypass in critical condition around 6 am on Sunday. According to reports, the 73-year-old star suffered severe chest pain during the shooting and nearly collapsed.

Mr. Chakraborty was suffering from mild depression when he was admitted, the hospital reported. Likewsie he had an MRI scan and is awaiting the results. The hospital authority led by neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Bhowmik reported the media about his ongoing condition.

Mithun Chakraborty known for his iconic characters and contributions to the Indian film industry, is undergoing treatment. As per reports his health deteriorated and was taken to the intensive care unit. His co-star Soham Chakraborty visited the hospital and reiterated the urgency of the situation. News of his hospitalization created ripples across Bollywood, with fans and well-wishers expressing their concerns for the beloved celebrity.

Apart from Hindi cinema, Chakraborty has also contributed immensely to regional cinema, especially Bengali and Bhojpuri films, where he has earned huge acclaim and devoted fans, if we put his acting skills, Chakraborty's social work efforts, alive program and has received high praise and acknowledgment for his stellar performances.

Actively involved in various charitable causes, especially those aimed at helping underprivileged children and promoting education. Mr. Chakraborty has also judged the popular dancing reality show Dance India Dance and Dance Plus as Mahaguru for several seasons.

Over the years, Mithun Chakraborty has received many accolades for his contribution to Indian cinema, many Filmfare awards, National Film Awards, his legacy as a Bollywood icon has inspired generations of actors and fans, and marked his status that the very mythology of Indian cinema is much stronger.