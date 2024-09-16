Kolkata: CBI Alleges Deception in Polygraph Test Responses of RG Kar Medical College Former Principal

KOLKATA: Former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and Officer-in-Charge of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. The incident, which occurred on August 9, has sparked outrage, and fresh revelations from the CBI suggest an alarming cover-up.

Ghosh’s actions during the investigation have come under scrutiny. According to CBI sources, the ex-principal introduced a dubious "suicide theory" despite evidence of external injuries on the victim’s body, including signs of undress. This theory was quickly dismissed by forensic experts. Furthermore, a polygraph test and layered voice analysis showed that Ghosh’s statements were "deceptive on crucial matters."

Adding to the controversy, Ghosh allegedly received information about the crime as early as 9:58 a.m. on the day of the incident but did not immediately file a police complaint. Instead, a vague report was made much later, raising suspicions of intentional delay. Ghosh also reportedly contacted Officer Mondal at 10:03 a.m., but the latter failed to take immediate action, with the official case of unnatural death only being filed at 11:30 a.m.—a full 90 minutes after the discovery of the body.

The CBI has accused both Ghosh and Mondal of conspiring to mislead the investigation. A general diary entry stated that the trainee doctor’s body was found "unconscious" in the hospital’s seminar room, when, in reality, a doctor on the scene had already confirmed she was dead. Investigators suspect this misinformation was fed deliberately, with the complicity of hospital authorities and unnamed individuals.

Mondal is also facing allegations of failing to secure the crime scene, allowing key evidence to be compromised. His reported attempts to shield Sanjay Roy, a police volunteer who had unauthorized access to the scene and was later arrested based on CCTV footage, have further tainted his credibility.

The doctor’s body was discovered in a seminar room, where she had gone to rest. CCTV footage showed Roy entering the room at 4:03 a.m. on the day of the crime. His initial statements were also flagged by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory as "deceptive."

Both Ghosh and Mondal were taken into custody on Saturday, as the investigation deepens into what appears to be a deliberate attempt to obstruct justice.