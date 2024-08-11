Manipur: Explosion at Former MLA’s Residence, Wife of Legislator Killed

IMPHAL: Former MLA Yamthong Haokip from Kangpokpi, Manipur, was attacked when a bomb was placed at his home. The explosion resulted in the death of his wife. The incident has shocked the Saikul region.

The 59-year-old victim, a member of the Meitei community, died from injuries sustained when a locally made IED exploded while she was burning waste at her home in Ekou Mulam, Kangpokpi district.

The attack on former MLA Yamthong Haokip’s home has shocked the Saikul region. On August 10, unknown individuals planted what is thought to be a bomb at his residence, causing an explosion.

Sources say the blast caused serious injuries to Haokip’s wife, who was at home during the attack. Despite the efforts of medical staff, she died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Fortunately, Yamthong Haokip and his daughter, who were also at home during the explosion, were unharmed. The Saikul Police Station is conducting a thorough investigation, but the attackers' identities and motives are still unknown.

A police officer said the incident happened around 3 pm on Friday but was reported early Saturday morning. A locally made IED was placed among the waste at the house.

Earlier, at least three persons died in a clash between two armed groups at Molnoi in Manipur's Tengoupal district on Friday, officials said. A police official said that the gun battle was between the cadres of tribal militant outfit United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) and the Village Volunteer Force (VVF), adding that both the armed groups are of the same community. Of the three killed, two were VVF and one UKLF cadres, the official said.

However, there were some reports that the number of fatalities were four - three VVF members and one UKLF cadre, but authorities have not confirmed it. Security forces have been rushed to the area to contain the situation.