Assam: Mother-Daughter Duo Brutally Murdered In Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly murdered a woman and her daughter in a brutal manner in Kokrajhar district of Assam.
The victims have been identified as Kalpana Mallik and her daughter, Dipshikha Mallik. As per sources, the duo suffered a torturous end to their life as they were hacked to death with an axe during the late hours of Wednesday at their residence located in Shanti Nagar, Ward No. 3.
Dipshikha’s husband going by the name of Manab Saha has been identified as the prime suspect in the case. He currently remains at large and his whereabouts have not been traced till now.
The exact reason behind the motive is yet to be determined but reports suggest that this barbaric attack might have taken place due to a family dispute.
The cops were immediately notified about this incident by the neighbours. A detailed probe has been initiated to look into the matter and a manhunt to nab the culprit has been launched.
Meanwhile, in a shocking incident that unfolded earlier this month, a young man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his rented home on Shankardev Road in Guwahati's Rupnagar locality.
The deceased had been identified as Pankaj Baishya, hailing from Nalbari Jagara, who resided in the plot with his newlywed wife. His lifeless body was found in his bed.
Pankaj's brother had leveled serious allegations of murder against the landlord going by the name of Gakul Daimary, accusing him of either poisoning or choking his brother to death.
The wife of the deceased was not present at home due to medical reasons at the time of the incident.
The brother of the deceased person said that Daimary had borrowed Rs 40,000 from Pankaj Baishya. He attributed a dispute over this loan as the reason behind his brother's death.
However, the accused landlord had quashed these allegations, calling them false and misleading. Daimary admitted that there had been ongoing issues between him and Baishya after the loan transaction, but denied any involvement in Baishya's death.