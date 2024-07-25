Assam: Mother-Daughter Duo Brutally Murdered In Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly murdered a woman and her daughter in a brutal manner in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The victims have been identified as Kalpana Mallik and her daughter, Dipshikha Mallik. As per sources, the duo suffered a torturous end to their life as they were hacked to death with an axe during the late hours of Wednesday at their residence located in Shanti Nagar, Ward No. 3.

Dipshikha’s husband going by the name of Manab Saha has been identified as the prime suspect in the case. He currently remains at large and his whereabouts have not been traced till now.