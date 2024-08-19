Kolkata Rape Horror: Protesting Doctors To Treat Patients Outside Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: The resident doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other Delhi hospitals have announced a unique 'OPD' protest against the brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar hospital.

According to a press release issued by the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) on Sunday, the medical professionals will start a protest by providing OPD services on the road in front of Nirman Bhawan in Delhi, which houses the office of the Union Health Ministry, from August 19.

"As discussed with the Action Committee for Central Protection Act and the general body of RDA AIIMS, it was unanimously decided to continue the strike, as our demands remain unaddressed. This includes halting academic activities, elective OPDs, ward and OT services, ICUs, emergency procedures and emergency OT", the release said.