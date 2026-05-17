Kolkata: RG Kar rape-murder case transferred to new Calcutta High Court bench

Kolkata: The RG Kar rape and murder case has been transferred to a new bench of the Calcutta High Court. On Saturday, Chief Justice Sujoy Paul specified that the matter would now be heard by the division bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh. The victim’s family has filed a fresh application in the High Court seeking a CBI probe into the incident of August 9, 2024. The counsel for the victim’s family has also filed a petition in the High Court seeking permission to visit the scene of the crime at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In addition, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an application seeking capital punishment for accused Sanjay Roy, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. On the other hand, Sanjay Roy, who was convicted by a lower court in the RG Kar rape and murder case, has approached the High Court claiming innocence. The Chief Justice’s bench observed on Saturday that all petitions connected to the matter, including the plea by the victim’s family seeking permission to visit the crime scene, would now be heard by the new division bench. (IANS)

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