West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari suspends 3 IPS officers in RG Kar rape case

Kolkata: The new and the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday announced the suspension of three Indian Police Service (I.P.S.) officers including a former Commissioner of the Kolkata Police in connection with the rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August 2024.

Those suspended include the-then Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal, the-then Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division) Abhishek Gupta and the-then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) of the city police, Indira Mukherjee.

Announcing their suspension on Friday, CM Adhikari said that a departmental probe will be initiated against all three of them. At the same time, he added, the role of the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, in the matter will also be reviewed.

"After taking charge as the Chief Minister, also incharge of the state home department, I asked the Chief Secretary and the State Home Secretary, to submit a detailed and written report in the R.G. Kar matter and also on developments after the incident.

"I wanted to know how the police officers incharge at that point in time handled the investigation. Now we have decided to take an administrative decision. As the state police minister, I declare that the main complaints against the two police officers were mishandling of investigation and not taking proper action by filing an FIR, among others," he said.

Adhikari also claimed that there was an indirect attempt to bribe the victim's family. (IANS)

Also Read: Sheikh Hasina wishes Suvendu Adhikari on becoming West Bengal Chief Minister