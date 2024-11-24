‘Lalu ka thopda saaf kar diya hain’: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Begusarai: Union Minister Giriraj Singh spoke on the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the upcoming results for the Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and said on Saturday that the public in UP had given a wipe off to Lalu Prasad.

Speaking to ANI, he said “We accept the results in Jharkhand. However, in Bihar and UP, the public has given a wipe-off to Lalu Prasad. Lalu ka thopda saaf kar diya hain... The opposition will say that EVMs are wrong when they are losing. We will wait for the final results to come... Congress Telangana mein jeet gayi toh balle balle, agar Maharashtra mein haar gayi toh EVM par sawaal..”

Further speaking on the results in Maharashtra, he said “The two-third majority NDA got in Maharashtra clearly shows that people have rejected Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Today, the BJP’s strike rate is around 87 per cent. BJP has got more than 60 per cent seats in Maharashtra.”

Earlier Ajit Pawar’s son Jay Pawar thanked the voters for the faith reposed in the Yuti Alliance and said that the alliance would work to fulfil its promises.

Jay Pawar said, “I am really happy with the results. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our voters because they all have entrusted the Mahayuti again. In the next five years, we all will work hand in hand for the progress of the state and our Taluka...All the Baramatikars are Dada’s and my family and as they gave respect to Saheb during Lok Sabha (polls) they have respect to Dada during Vidhan Sabha because they know the work he has done for the Taluka...” (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Overwhelmed with gratitude for trust you have placed in me’: Priyanka Gandhi wins by over 4 lakh margin in Wayanad

Also Watch: